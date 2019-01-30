An investigation into the Maryland Terrapins football program last fall will cost the University System of Maryland more than $1.57 million, according to a report Wednesday.

Four of eight commission members tasked by Baltimore law firm DLA Piper with investigating the culture of the Terps' football program billed the university system more than six figures each for their two months of work, according to the Washington Post, which received documents and 110 pages of invoices through a public records request.

In addition, according to the Post, DLA Piper, which spearheaded the investigation, charged the university system $636,772.

The eight commission members each charged an hourly rate of $650.

"From the outset, the board was committed to an exhaustive and careful process that would enhance the safety and health of student-athletes, immediately and in the long term," the University System of Maryland said in a statement. "The expenses incurred are in line with those of investigations of similar scope conducted at Big Ten and other NCAA universities."

The Post reported that Charles Scheeler, a DLA Piper attorney who served as the commission's point person, billed the university system for $283,855, and retired federal judge Ben Legg charged $161,915. Alex Williams, also a retired judge, charged $155,194.

Maryland alumna Bonnie Bernstein, a journalist based in New York, billed for $118,463. Frederick M. Azar, the chief of staff at Campbell Clinic Orthopedics in Memphis, Tennessee, charged $71,129.62.

Tom McMillen, a former Maryland basketball star and congressman, charged $58,996; former Maryland Gov. Robert Ehrlich billed $40,300; and Doug Williams, retired Washington Redskins quarterback and current team senior vice president, charged $30,550.

According to the Post, commission members were compensated for their expenses and travel time. The Post reported Bernstein took 14 train rides to and from New York, billing about $2,600 for each. Alex Williams drove from Bowie to Hagerstown, Maryland, for a regents meeting, charging $975 for travel time and $1,950 for the meeting. Doug Williams charged $477 for a round-trip car service from Ashburn, Virginia, to Baltimore.

The Post also reported a $152,000 insurance policy taken out by the university system to cover the commission members in the event of legal action.

The commission's investigation was the second that resulted from the June 13 death of 19-year old offensive lineman Jordan McNair from heatstroke suffered at a team workout.

"In assuming leadership from the University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP) of two independent investigations stemming from the tragic death of Jordan McNair, the USM Board of Regents' highest priority was to accurately and assertively learn every fact possible and to implement all recommendations necessary to safeguard the physical and emotional well-being of student-athletes at UMCP and throughout the system," the University System of Maryland said in a statement Wednesday.

"The independent commission -- comprised of eight individuals, including executives with expertise in college athletics and medicine, as well as two retired federal judges -- expended hundreds of hours interviewing 165 current and former players, parents, coaches, university officials and others, and reviewing thousands of documents, emails and text messages."

Maryland first hired Rod Walters, an athletic training consultant, in June to investigate whether athletic trainers and the football staff followed proper protocol at the May 29 workout. His contract was $24,000, and the 74-page report was released Sept. 21.

The second investigation started to take shape Aug. 11, when university president Wallace Loh named Scheeler, Legg and Alex Williams to the commission. The five other members were added after the university system regents assumed control of the investigation days later.

The findings were submitted to the regents Oct. 19, and they revealed a dysfunctional environment within the athletic department as well as instances of bullying and concerning behavior within the football program.

The commission members didn't make any personnel recommendations, but the regents on Oct. 30 announced the decision to retain coach DJ Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans. Loh announced his decision to retire at the end of the school year.

The next day, on Halloween, following a wave of public and political backlash, Loh fired Durkin. The USM board of regents oversees the state's 12 public universities, and because it took control of the commission's work, it also became responsible for the cost of it.