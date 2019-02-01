        <
          Breaking down Super Bowl rosters by college affiliation

          Super Bowl LIII will be a showcase event for ... Rutgers? Kind of.

          The Scarlet Knights haven't won a national title since 1869, but with four players on the combined 53-man rosters of the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, no college is better represented in this season's Super Bowl. Georgia also has four players, leading a contingent of 21 in total from the SEC -- the most, unsurprisingly, of any conference.

          There are 10 schools with at least three representatives, including five from the Pac-12: California, Oregon, Oregon State, USC and Washington.

          Not among the group with at least three? Alabama. The Crimson Tide have just two players -- Mark Barron and Dont'a Hightower -- but they also happen to be the only two players who could appear Sunday who claimed two national titles in college. Both were on the Tide's title teams in 2009 and 2011.

          Three others won FBS title during their college careers: Florida State's Lamarcus Joyner (2013), LSU's Andrew Whitworth (2003) and Tom Brady, who was a backup at Michigan when the Wolverines shared the national title with Nebraska in 1997, predating the BCS era. Rookies Sony Michel (Georgia) and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Oklahoma) are the only ones who appeared in last season's College Football Playoff.

          Rams outside linebacker Matt Longacre was part of Northwest Missouri State's Division II national title in 2013 and is one of four Division II products expected to play -- all for the Rams. There are 10 players from FCS schools, but none of them won a national title during their college careers.

          The American Athletic Conference has the most of the Group of 5 conferences (six), just one behind the Big 12 (seven), while the Mountain West is the only FBS conference without a single representative.

          American (6)
          Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut, Patriots
          Elandon Roberts, Houston, Patriots
          Stephen Gostkowski, Memphis, Patriots
          Joe Cardona, Navy, Patriots
          Justin Lawler, SMU, Rams
          Tanzel Smart, Tulane, Rams

          ACC (11)
          John Johnson III, Boston College, Rams
          Dwayne Allen, Clemson, Patriots
          Lamarcus Joyner, Florida State, Rams
          Shaq Mason, Georgia Tech, Patriots
          Trevon Young, Louisville, Rams
          Phillip Dorsett, Miami, Patriots
          Ufomba Kamalu, Miami, Patriots
          Sam Shields, Miami, Rams
          Joe Thuney, NC State, Patriots
          Aaron Donald, Pittsburgh, Rams
          Micah Kiser, Virginia, Rams

          Big 12 (7)
          Bryce Hager, Baylor, Rams
          Aqib Talib, Kansas, Rams
          Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma, Rams
          Marcus Cannon, TCU, Patriots
          Joseph Noteboom, TCU, Rams
          Malcom Brown, Texas, Patriots
          LaAdrian Waddle, Texas Tech, Patriots

          Big Ten (20)
          Ted Karras, Illinois, Patriots
          Rodger Saffold, Indiana, Rams
          Austin Blythe, Iowa, Rams
          Adrian Clayborn, Iowa, Patriots
          James Ferentz, Iowa, Patriots
          J.C. Jackson, Maryland, Patriots
          Tom Brady, Michigan, Patriots
          Brian Allen, Michigan State, Rams
          Brian Hoyer, Michigan State, Patriots
          Rex Burkhead, Nebraska, Patriots
          Ndamukong Suh, Nebraska, Rams
          Nate Ebner, Ohio State, Patriots
          Jake McQuaide, Ohio State, Rams
          John Simon, Ohio State, Patriots
          Duron Harmon, Rutgers, Patriots
          Sebastian Joseph-Day, Rutgers, Rams
          Devin McCourty, Rutgers, Patriots
          Jason McCourty, Rutgers, Patriots
          Rob Havenstein, Wisconsin, Rams
          James White, Wisconsin, Patriots

          Conference USA (4)
          Darious Williams, UAB, Rams
          Ryan Allen, Louisiana Tech, Patriots
          Albert McClellan, Marshall, Patriots
          Tyler Higbee, Western Kentucky, Rams

          Independent (2)
          Kyle Van Noy, Brigham Young. Patriots
          John Sullivan, Notre Dame, Rams

          MAC (2)
          JoJo Natson, Akron, Rams
          Julian Edelman, Kent State, Patriots

          Pac-12 (18)
          Rob Gronkowski, Arizona, Patriots
          Lawrence Guy, Arizona State, Patriots
          Stephen Anderson, California, Patriots
          C.J. Anderson, California, Rams
          Jared Goff, California, Rams
          Patrick Chung, Oregon, Patriots
          Troy Hill, Oregon, Rams
          Johnny Mundt, Oregon, Rams
          Brandin Cooks, Oregon State, Rams
          Sean Mannion, Oregon State, Rams
          Johnny Hekker, Oregon State, Rams
          Matthew Slater, UCLA, Patriots
          Robert Woods, USC, Rams
          Nickell Robey-Coleman, USC, Rams
          Justin Davis, USC, Rams
          Danny Shelton, Washington, Patriots
          Cory Littleton, Washington, Rams
          Marcus Peters, Washington, Rams

          SEC (21)
          Mark Barron, Alabama, Rams
          Dont'a Hightower, Alabama, Patriots
          Deatrich Wise Jr., Arkansas, Patriots
          Trey Flowers, Arkansas, Patriots
          Jonathan Jones, Auburn, Patriots
          Brandon King, Auburn, Patriots
          Blake Countess, Auburn, Rams
          Duke Dawson Jr., Florida, Patriots
          Trent Brown, Florida, Patriots
          Dante Fowler Jr., Florida, Rams
          Sony Michel, Georgia, Patriots
          David Andrews, Georgia, Patriots
          Ramik Wilson, Georgia, Rams
          Todd Gurley, Georgia, Rams
          Michael Brockers, LSU, Rams
          Andrew Whitworth, LSU, Rams
          Stephon Gilmore, South Carolina, Patriots
          Cordarrelle Patterson, Tennessee, Patriots
          John Kelly, Tennessee, Rams
          Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M, Rams
          Adam Butler, Vanderbilt, Patriots

          Sun Belt (1)
          Gerald Everett, South Alabama, Rams

          FCS (10)
          James Develin, Brown, Patriots
          Samson Ebukam, Eastern Washington, Rams
          Jamil Demby, Maine, Rams
          Chris Hogan, Monmouth, Patriots
          Ramon Humber, North Dakota State, Patriots
          Derek Rivers, Youngstown State, Patriots
          Keionta Davis, Chattanooga, Patriots
          Keion Crossen, Western Carolina, Patriots
          John Franklin-Myers, Stephen F. Austin, Rams
          KhaDarel Hodge, Prairie View A&M, Rams

          Division II (4)
          Marqui Christian, Midwestern State, Rams
          Greg Zuerlein, Missouri Western State, Rams
          Matt Longacre, Northwest Missouri State, Rams
          Ethan Westbrooks, West Texas A&M, Rams

