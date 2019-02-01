Breaking down Super Bowl rosters by college affiliation

Super Bowl LIII will be a showcase event for ... Rutgers? Kind of.

The Scarlet Knights haven't won a national title since 1869, but with four players on the combined 53-man rosters of the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, no college is better represented in this season's Super Bowl. Georgia also has four players, leading a contingent of 21 in total from the SEC -- the most, unsurprisingly, of any conference.

There are 10 schools with at least three representatives, including five from the Pac-12: California, Oregon, Oregon State, USC and Washington.

Not among the group with at least three? Alabama. The Crimson Tide have just two players -- Mark Barron and Dont'a Hightower -- but they also happen to be the only two players who could appear Sunday who claimed two national titles in college. Both were on the Tide's title teams in 2009 and 2011.

Three others won FBS title during their college careers: Florida State's Lamarcus Joyner (2013), LSU's Andrew Whitworth (2003) and Tom Brady, who was a backup at Michigan when the Wolverines shared the national title with Nebraska in 1997, predating the BCS era. Rookies Sony Michel (Georgia) and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Oklahoma) are the only ones who appeared in last season's College Football Playoff.

Rams outside linebacker Matt Longacre was part of Northwest Missouri State's Division II national title in 2013 and is one of four Division II products expected to play -- all for the Rams. There are 10 players from FCS schools, but none of them won a national title during their college careers.

The American Athletic Conference has the most of the Group of 5 conferences (six), just one behind the Big 12 (seven), while the Mountain West is the only FBS conference without a single representative.

American (6)

Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut, Patriots

Elandon Roberts, Houston, Patriots

Stephen Gostkowski, Memphis, Patriots

Joe Cardona, Navy, Patriots

Justin Lawler, SMU, Rams

Tanzel Smart, Tulane, Rams

ACC (11)

John Johnson III, Boston College, Rams

Dwayne Allen, Clemson, Patriots

Lamarcus Joyner, Florida State, Rams

Shaq Mason, Georgia Tech, Patriots

Trevon Young, Louisville, Rams

Phillip Dorsett, Miami, Patriots

Ufomba Kamalu, Miami, Patriots

Sam Shields, Miami, Rams

Joe Thuney, NC State, Patriots

Aaron Donald, Pittsburgh, Rams

Micah Kiser, Virginia, Rams

Big 12 (7)

Bryce Hager, Baylor, Rams

Aqib Talib, Kansas, Rams

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma, Rams

Marcus Cannon, TCU, Patriots

Joseph Noteboom, TCU, Rams

Malcom Brown, Texas, Patriots

LaAdrian Waddle, Texas Tech, Patriots

Jared Goff, left, is one of the Pac-12's 18 representatives. Tom Brady is one of 20 from Big Ten schools. Credit: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten (20)

Ted Karras, Illinois, Patriots

Rodger Saffold, Indiana, Rams

Austin Blythe, Iowa, Rams

Adrian Clayborn, Iowa, Patriots

James Ferentz, Iowa, Patriots

J.C. Jackson, Maryland, Patriots

Tom Brady, Michigan, Patriots

Brian Allen, Michigan State, Rams

Brian Hoyer, Michigan State, Patriots

Rex Burkhead, Nebraska, Patriots

Ndamukong Suh, Nebraska, Rams

Nate Ebner, Ohio State, Patriots

Jake McQuaide, Ohio State, Rams

John Simon, Ohio State, Patriots

Duron Harmon, Rutgers, Patriots

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Rutgers, Rams

Devin McCourty, Rutgers, Patriots

Jason McCourty, Rutgers, Patriots

Rob Havenstein, Wisconsin, Rams

James White, Wisconsin, Patriots

Conference USA (4)

Darious Williams, UAB, Rams

Ryan Allen, Louisiana Tech, Patriots

Albert McClellan, Marshall, Patriots

Tyler Higbee, Western Kentucky, Rams

Independent (2)

Kyle Van Noy, Brigham Young. Patriots

John Sullivan, Notre Dame, Rams

MAC (2)

JoJo Natson, Akron, Rams

Julian Edelman, Kent State, Patriots

Pac-12 (18)

Rob Gronkowski, Arizona, Patriots

Lawrence Guy, Arizona State, Patriots

Stephen Anderson, California, Patriots

C.J. Anderson, California, Rams

Jared Goff, California, Rams

Patrick Chung, Oregon, Patriots

Troy Hill, Oregon, Rams

Johnny Mundt, Oregon, Rams

Brandin Cooks, Oregon State, Rams

Sean Mannion, Oregon State, Rams

Johnny Hekker, Oregon State, Rams

Matthew Slater, UCLA, Patriots

Robert Woods, USC, Rams

Nickell Robey-Coleman, USC, Rams

Justin Davis, USC, Rams

Danny Shelton, Washington, Patriots

Cory Littleton, Washington, Rams

Marcus Peters, Washington, Rams

SEC (21)

Mark Barron, Alabama, Rams

Dont'a Hightower, Alabama, Patriots

Deatrich Wise Jr., Arkansas, Patriots

Trey Flowers, Arkansas, Patriots

Jonathan Jones, Auburn, Patriots

Brandon King, Auburn, Patriots

Blake Countess, Auburn, Rams

Duke Dawson Jr., Florida, Patriots

Trent Brown, Florida, Patriots

Dante Fowler Jr., Florida, Rams

Sony Michel, Georgia, Patriots

David Andrews, Georgia, Patriots

Ramik Wilson, Georgia, Rams

Todd Gurley, Georgia, Rams

Michael Brockers, LSU, Rams

Andrew Whitworth, LSU, Rams

Stephon Gilmore, South Carolina, Patriots

Cordarrelle Patterson, Tennessee, Patriots

John Kelly, Tennessee, Rams

Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M, Rams

Adam Butler, Vanderbilt, Patriots

Sun Belt (1)

Gerald Everett, South Alabama, Rams

FCS (10)

James Develin, Brown, Patriots

Samson Ebukam, Eastern Washington, Rams

Jamil Demby, Maine, Rams

Chris Hogan, Monmouth, Patriots

Ramon Humber, North Dakota State, Patriots

Derek Rivers, Youngstown State, Patriots

Keionta Davis, Chattanooga, Patriots

Keion Crossen, Western Carolina, Patriots

John Franklin-Myers, Stephen F. Austin, Rams

KhaDarel Hodge, Prairie View A&M, Rams

Division II (4)

Marqui Christian, Midwestern State, Rams

Greg Zuerlein, Missouri Western State, Rams

Matt Longacre, Northwest Missouri State, Rams

Ethan Westbrooks, West Texas A&M, Rams