Buffalo coach Lance Leipold agreed to a new five-year contract after leading the Bulls to a school-record 10 victories in the 2018 season.

Leipold, 54, is now under contract with the school through the 2023 season.

He was named the Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading Buffalo to a 10-4 record, including a program-best 7-1 record in conference play and a berth in the MAC title game, where it lost 30-29 to Northern Illinois.

The Bulls fell to Troy 43-32 in the Dollar General Bowl.

"As I evaluated our football program, it was easy to point out that 2018 was a historic season for UB," athletic director Mark Alnutt said in a statement. "More importantly, last season's success was due to building a successful program driven by the commitment, dedication and vision of Coach Leipold and his staff.

"I look forward to our program continuing to follow Coach Leipold's blueprint to be able to achieve sustained success and be highly competitive in the Mid-American Conference. The future is very bright for our program under his leadership and with this stability. I look forward to working with Coach Leipold for a long time."

Buffalo will have a new starting quarterback in 2019 as Tyree Jackson, who was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 3,131 yards and accounting for 35 total touchdowns (28 passing, 7 rushing), declared for the NFL draft.