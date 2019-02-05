        <
          Alabama outside linebacker Eyabi Anoma enters transfer portal

          4:00 PM ET
          Alex Scarborough
            • Covers the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of Auburn University.
          Alabama outside linebacker Eyabi Anoma, a rising sophomore and former five-star recruit, has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          Al.com was first to report that Anoma put his name in the online database.

          By doing so, other programs are now free to contact the 6-foot-5, 245-pound prospect. However, it does not guarantee that he will leave Alabama.

          Anoma is expected to strongly consider Maryland, where former Alabama coordinator Mike Locksley is now the head coach, a source tells ESPN.

          Anoma, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2018 class, according to ESPN, appeared in 12 games as a freshman. He registered nine tackles, including two for a loss, and earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team as voted on by the league's coaches.

          Anoma did miss a practice during bowl preparation in December for what coach Nick Saban described at the time as a "personal day ... to sort some things out."

          Should Anoma leave, he would become the second high-profile Alabama player to do so this offseason. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had a 26-2 record as a starter before being beaten out by Tua Tagovailoa this past season, entered the portal and ultimately transferred to Oklahoma.

          Reserve offensive lineman Richie Petitbon also transferred to Illinois.

