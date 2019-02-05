Former assistant Pep Hamilton won't be a part of the Michigan coaching staff in 2019, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Michigan had 11 assistants on its coaching staff -- one more than is allowed under NCAA rules -- prior to Hamilton's departure.

Hamilton was part of a small group of assistant coaches in college football making more than $1 million per year. He served as the team's assistant head coach and passing game coordinator during a 2018 season in which the Wolverines averaged 419.5 yards per game, tied for 50th among FBS programs.

Michigan hired former Alabama assistant Josh Gattis as its new offensive coordinator last month. Gattis is expected to call plays for the offense in 2019.

Hamilton has previous experience as a coordinator in the NFL and at other college programs.

The Michigan Insider first reported that Hamilton was leaving the Wolverines.