Michigan's running back depth suffered another potential blow this week when the school confirmed senior Chris Evans is not currently with the team.

Evans, who was in line to be the Wolverines top returning rusher in 2019, said on Twitter he was dealing with some academic issues and had no plans to leave the university.

"I'm not leaving Michigan," he told ESPN.

A Michigan spokesman confirmed Evan is "not a member of the football team at this time," but privacy laws prevented the school from adding anymore context to the senior's absence. It is not clear when or if Evans would be able to return to the team.

Evans was the team's second-leading rusher in 2018 with 423 yards and four touchdowns. Leading rusher Karan Higdon is entering the NFL draft this spring after graduating. The Wolverines lost two other running backs that were on the 2018 roster. Redshirt freshman Kurt Taylor transferred, and the program dismissed O'Maury Samuels after police charged him with misdemeanor domestic assault in December.

If Evans isn't able to play in 2019, the team's most experienced running back will be former walk-on Tru Wilson, who had 62 carries for 364 yards in 2018. Redshirt freshman Christian Turner played in three games last year and impressed his teammates during bowl practice.

The Wolverines also add four-star running back Zach Charbonnet from California to the roster in 2019.