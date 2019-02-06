Miami kicked off signing day, in a literal sense, with Australian punter Louis Hedley.

Because Hedley lives in Australia, and it's already Wednesday in his native country, he was able to sign his national letter of intent and officially join the Hurricanes' class.

The Australian punter is officially a member of #Surge19. Welcome to The U, @LouisHedley1! pic.twitter.com/hPTsDEwkhz — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) February 6, 2019

Hedley, originally from Mandurah, Australia, committed to Miami in November but did not sign in the early signing period in December. He stayed committed to the Hurricanes through the head-coaching change when Mark Richt announced his retirement and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz took over.

Hedley is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds and covered in tattoos -- an intimidating-looking punter, to say the least.

He attended City College of San Francisco, where he averaged 38.6 yards per punt on 45 punts in the 2017 season. Hedley redshirted in the 2018 season to preserve a year of eligibility.

He will now join Miami to help a program that ranked 119 in net yards per punt, with 34.35 yards.