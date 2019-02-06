Virginia Tech started its signing day by flipping ESPN 300 offensive lineman Doug Nester from Ohio State. Nester is the No. 72-ranked prospect in the 2019 class and the No. 2 recruit from the state of West Virginia.

Nester had been committed to Ohio State since 2017, but he started rethinking his commitment when Urban Meyer announced his retirement in December.

A 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive lineman from Spring Valley High School (Huntington, West Virginia), Nester kept his commitment to Ohio State but took visits to Penn State and Virginia Tech in January and February, leading up to signing day.

He announced his decommitment from the Buckeyes and promptly signed with the Hokies on Wednesday. Nester is the third 2019 prospect to flip his decision from Ohio State to another school. ESPN 300 safety Jordan Battle switched to Alabama and four-star quarterback Dwan Mathis flipped to Georgia in the early signing period.

Nester is now the highest-ranked commitment in Virginia Tech's class and gives the Hokies four ESPN 300 commitments in the class, joining offensive lineman Bryan Hudson.

The Buckeyes now have eight ESPN 300 commitments in the class, which is a stark contrast to the 19 the staff signed in the 2018 class.