Alabama has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country, but the Crimson Tide have lost two ESPN 300 commitments to start the February signing day. ESPN 300 defensive end Khris Bogle and ESPN 300 defensive back Christian Williams have both flipped their commitments.

Bogle, from Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) is the No. 155-ranked prospect overall. He flipped from Alabama to Florida.

Bogle's commitment gives the Gators 12 ESPN 300 commitments in the class. Bogle is joined by tight end Keon Zipperer, wide receiver Arjei Henderson and cornerback Chris Steele as the top-ranked commits in the class.

Williams switched from Alabama to Miami and gives the Hurricanes four ESPN 300 commitments in the class.

Williams, a 6-foot, 182-pound safety from Daphne, Alabama, is ranked 174 overall and joins ESPN 300 wide receiver Jeremiah Payton, defensive back Te'Cory Couch and safety Keontra Smith as the top recruits in the class.

After the decommitments, Alabama still has 23 ESPN 300 commitments in the class, including two five-star offensive linemen in Evan Neal and Pierce Quick. If the Crimson Tide finish signing day with more than 21 ESPN 300 commitments in the class, that will be the most ESPN 300 commitments in one class since ESPN started its class rankings in 2006.