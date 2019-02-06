Georgia added to its No. 2-ranked recruiting class Wednesday when ESPN 300 wide receiver George Pickens, the No. 54-ranked prospect overall in the ESPN 300, flipped from Auburn to the Bulldogs.

Pickens gives Georgia 16 ESPN 300 commitments in the class.

Pickens had been committed to Auburn in 2017, but he did not sign in the early signing period. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound receiver from Hoover High School (Birmingham, Alabama) visited Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Auburn before making his final decision and signing with Georgia.

It's a big addition for Kirby Smart and his staff, as they lost a commitment from the top-ranked receiver in the class, five-star Jadon Haselwood, in October. Haselwood signed with Oklahoma and left Georgia looking for an addition at receiver.

Now with Pickens in the class, Georgia has 10 commitments ranked within the top 100 of the ESPN 300. Within those numbers, defensive end Nolan Smith and offensive lineman Clay Webb are both ranked as five-stars.