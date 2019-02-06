Jerrion Ealy, the No. 19 player in the ESPN 300 rankings, commits to play for the Ole Miss Rebels and explains why he made his choice. (1:15)

ESPN 300 running back Jerrion Ealy committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday. The No. 19-ranked prospect is rejoining the Ole Miss Rebels' class after decommitting in December.

Ealy, however, is projected as a potential first-round selection in the upcoming MLB draft in June. Ole Miss coaches will have to wait to see if they'll be adding the star back to their roster, as Ealy won't make a decision between professional baseball or the college route until he is drafted and is offered a contract and signing bonus.

The 5-foot-9, 192-pounder from Jackson, Mississippi, chose Ole Miss over Alabama, Clemson and Mississippi State and is the highest-ranked commit in the class for the Rebels.

"It was just the family atmosphere," Ealy said. "There are great people there and that's one of the main things for me."

Ole Miss landed a commitment from ESPN 300 quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who flipped from Georgia on Monday, and now add Ealy into a class that features five ESPN 300 commitments. Plumlee also is a very skilled baseball player.

Ealy was one of only four players to have been selected in the Under Armour All-America Game for both football and baseball, joining Kyler Murray, former Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown and Maurice Hampton, a fellow 2019 prospect, as the only players to do so.

"The fact that he has split time, and not dedicating 100 percent of his time to baseball, we as an industry feel there is a lot of upside here coupled with the athleticism," an MLB scout said of Ealy. "It's upside and athleticism you do see go very early in the draft just because there are such few kids like that throughout the country."