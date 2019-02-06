A day after entering the NCAA transfer portal, Alabama outside linebacker Eyabi Anoma had a change of heart, removed his name from the database and now plans on staying in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed Anoma's decision during ESPN's National Signing Day special on Wednesday, saying that he and the former five-star recruit talked it through.

"That particular player was in the portal, then we had a conversation, and he's no longer in the portal," Saban said.

Editor's Picks Gators, Hurricanes flip Crimson Tide recruits Despite losing two ESPN 300 recruits, Alabama still has the most ESPN 300 commitments in one class since ESPN started its rankings in 2006.

Signing day 2019 announcements and shenanigans It's national signing day! Here is all you need to know, including the top remaining ESPN 300 players and how to watch their commitment announcements. 1 Related

By entering the portal on Tuesday, other programs were free to contact the 6-foot-5, 245-pound rising sophomore.

Anoma, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2018 Class according to ESPN, appeared in 12 games as a freshman. He registered nine tackles, including two for a loss, and earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team as voted on by the league's coaches.

Anoma did miss a practice during bowl preparation in December for what coach Nick Saban described at the time as a "personal day ... to sort some things out."

Had Anoma left, he would become the second high-profile Alabama player to do so this offseason. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had a 26-2 record as a starter before being beaten out by Tua Tagovailoa this past season, entered the portal and ultimately transferred to Oklahoma.

Reserve offensvie lineman Richie Petitbon also transfered to Illinois

"I do think it gives players options," Saban said of the portal, "but I also think we want to make sure that we're not putting decision-making in people's hands that may not be in the best position to make those decisions, in terms of what's in their best interest."