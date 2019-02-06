ESPN 300 athlete Kaiir Elam committed to Florida on Wednesday, choosing the Gators over Colorado, Georgia and Miami.

Elam is the No. 59 ranked prospect in the class out of The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida. His recruitment took him to see Florida, Colorado and Georgia all in the month of January -- and ultimately Florida won out.

Colorado got itself in the picture when the Buffaloes hired former Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker as their head coach. That move likely helped Florida in its pursuit of Elam as there had been more stability within the coaching staff.

Elam is listed as an athlete, but will likely be a defensive back in Gainesville and adds to an excellent haul for the Gators in the 2019 class. With Elam on board, Florida now has 13 ESPN 300 commitments, including tight end Keon Zipperer, wide receiver Arjei Henderson and cornerback Chris Steele, all prospects ranked in the top-100 of the ESPN 300 rankings.

Elam, the nephew of former Gators star and first-round NFL draft pick Matt Elam, is the second ESPN 300 commitment of the day for Florida, joining defensive end Khris Bogle.