Tennessee added a huge piece to its recruiting class Wednesday in five-star offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

The No. 5-ranked recruit overall, Wright chose the Vols over West Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama.

"It was just the relationships I had and a stable coaching staff," Wright said. "Having known these people for a long time and not much has changed coaching-wise. It's a comfortable feeling."

Wright said when he took his visits, he realized the weight rooms and shiny bells and whistles were all pretty comparable at the schools on his short list. The decision then became about the people and the relationships he had, and Tennessee won out for the 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman from Huntington High School in Huntington, West Virginia.

With the commitment from Wright, Tennessee joins Alabama and Georgia as the only teams with multiple five-star commitments in the 2019 class. Wright joins fellow five-star offensive lineman Wanya Morris, a recruit Wright has befriended throughout the recruiting process.

"He's one of my friends, one of the guys I say what's up to," Wright said. "We've talked about playing together and competing together."