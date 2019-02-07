Former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele tweeted Thursday that he will be transferring to SMU.

Buechele will graduate from Texas this spring then join the Mustangs. As a grad transfer he will be eligible immediately.

Thank you Longhorn Nation. On to the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/3Wk65mSByf — Shane Buechele (@BGShaneBuechele) February 7, 2019

Buechele started as a true freshman for the Longhorns in 2016, but he lost the job to Sam Ehlinger before last season. He had 30 career touchdown passes at Texas.

SMU fell in need of a QB when Ben Hicks transferred to Arkansas.