A Maryland football player was taken to a hospital Tuesday and kept overnight as a precaution when he became ill at an indoor team workout, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Defensive back Raymond Boone, in a statement provided to the newspaper by the Maryland athletic department, said, "I want to make sure everyone knows that I'm doing just fine. My blood sugar was low and I went to the hospital just to be cautious. I appreciate all of the support that I've received."

Jordan McNair, a 19-year-old offensive lineman for Maryland, died June 13 after collapsing from heatstroke at a May 29 workout at the school. His death led to a lengthy investigation of the program and the eventual firing last fall of football coach DJ Durkin.

The Maryland athletic department confirmed this week's incident involving Boone, a redshirt freshman.

"A student-athlete was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures during an afternoon workout on Tuesday, February 5th," spokeswoman Jessica Jennings told The Sun in an email. "The student was accompanied to the hospital by our medical training staff and team physician, and was released the following day."

Former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was named in December to replace Durkin as the Terrapins head coach.