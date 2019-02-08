Clemson's second College Football Playoff national championship in three seasons is paying big dividends for the Tigers' coaching staff, especially co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott.

The Clemson board of trustees on Friday approved $150,000 raises for Elliott and Scott, who will now make $1 million annually.

The university is expected to wait until later this year to increase head coach Dabo Swinney's annual compensation of $6 million.

Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables was the second-highest-paid assistant in the Football Bowl Subdivision this past season with a $2.2 million salary, according to a database compiled by USA Today, giving the Tigers three assistants making more than $1 million.

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was the sport's highest-paid coordinator at $2.5 million.

There were 21 FBS assistant coaches making more than $1 million annually in 2018, according to the USA Today database. Only Ohio State had three assistant coaches making at least $1 million: co-defensive coordinator Greg Schiano ($1.5 million), offensive coordinator Ryan Day ($1.2 million) and co-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch ($1.1 million).

Day replaced Urban Meyer as the Buckeyes' head coach, Schiano was named the New England Patriots' defensive coordinator and Grinch left for the same position at Oklahoma.

Seven other assistants making more than $1 million in 2018 became head coaches in college football or the pros, left for other coordinator jobs or were fired.

Elliott and Scott helped the Tigers finish 15-0 and defeat Alabama 44-16 in the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T on Jan. 8. The Tigers ranked third in the FBS in total offense (527.2 yards per game), fourth in scoring (44.3 points) and 10th in rushing (248.2 yards).

Clemson is 56-4 in the four seasons since Elliott and Scott replaced former offensive coordinator Chad Morris in December 2014.

The Charleston Post-Courier reported that Clemson assistants Brandon Streeter, Todd Bates, Lemanski Hall, Robbie Caldwell, Mickey Conn, Danny Pearman and Mike Reed also will receive raises, along with members of the support staff.