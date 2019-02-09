Miami receiver Lawrence Cager is transferring to Georgia as a graduate transfer, helping the Bulldogs rebuild their depleted receiver corps.

Cager, a 6-foot-5 rising senior from Towson, Maryland, led the Hurricanes with six touchdown catches and 17.8 yards per reception in 2018. He caught 21 passes for 374 yards, both career-high totals, in 13 games.

Cager announced his decision on social media on Friday.

I have decided to transfer to UGA where I will continue my academic and athletic career. I am excited for this new journey with Coach Smart and the entire UGA family. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/a3cNpXujfT — Lawrence Cager (@lawrencecager3) February 8, 2019

The Bulldogs will have to replace four of their top five pass-catchers from last season, after junior receivers Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley and junior tight end Isaac Nauta entered the NFL draft. Senior wide receiver Terry Godwin is also gone.

Running back D'Andre Swift (32 catches), receiver Jeremiah Holloman (24) and Charlie Woerner (11) are the only returning players with more than 10 receptions last season.

The Bulldogs signed two of the top six receivers in the ESPN 300: Dominic Blaylock of Marietta, Georgia, and George Pickens of Birmingham, Alabama. They're also adding tight end Eli Wolf, a graduate transfer from Tennessee.