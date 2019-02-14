College Football Playoff path for top 10 FPI teams

Whether you love the idea of Clemson and Alabama continuing their relationship in the College Football Playoff, or simply love to hate it, they're together again at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in ESPN's first Football Power Index ranking of 2019.

Remember, FPI is a predictive rating system. It measures how strong a team is expected to be, based on data from previous seasons, such as returning starters, past performance, recruiting rankings and coaching tenure, which explains the predictable top.

Though FPI is not a playoff predictor, there is still some correlation, as 18 of the past 20 CFP semifinalists were ranked in the top 10 of FPI at the time of their selection. The lone exceptions were No. 14 Michigan State in 2015 and No. 12 Florida State in 2014.

Historical data has driven this first FPI ranking, but here's a look forward at what the 13-member selection committee will be watching on each FPI top-10 team's path to the playoff.

1. Clemson

Toughest game on schedule: Sept. 7 vs. Texas A&M

The committee will like: Road trips to Syracuse, NC State and South Carolina.

The group pays attention to when and where games are played, and Syracuse has given Clemson fits recently. The Orange upset the Tigers 27-24 in 2017, and almost did it again last season before falling 27-23. South Carolina is No. 20 in the preseason FPI, and the committee has acknowledged the challenges that accompany playing a rival. Winning two of three games on the road in November, including at NC State on Nov. 9, would leave a lasting impression.

The committee won't like: Home games against Charlotte and Wofford.

Victories against these teams won't do anything for Clemson's résumé, and if they stumble anywhere else along the way -- especially to a conference opponent it should beat -- scheduling lower-tier competition could weigh down the Tigers.

One big question: Will an otherwise weak ACC hurt the Tigers this season?

It didn't last season, but the Tigers also didn't lose. This season, Clemson will face three league opponents with new head coaches: Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Louisville. Florida State is coming off an embarrassing 5-7 season. The ACC is fourth among Power 5 conferences with only two teams in the FPI preseason top 25, and both come from the Atlantic Division. According to FPI, the ACC Coastal is the worst Power 5 division, with No. 32 Miami its highest-ranked team. It would obviously depend in part on whom Clemson were to lose to, and if it wins the ACC but the rest of the league struggles this season, it could affect Clemson's playoff hopes.

2. Alabama

Toughest game on schedule: Nov. 9 vs. LSU

The committee will like: The depth of the SEC.

It should be another strong season for the conference, and that could again be reflected in the committee's final ranking. In addition to holding three of the top four spots in the first FPI, SEC teams occupy half the top 10 and make up 10 of the top 25. No other conference has multiple teams in the top 10. Alabama plays six opponents in the preseason FPI top 25.

The committee won't like: The nonconference schedule.

That's not a knock against Duke. As long as the Blue Devils put together a respectable season, the committee will regard an Alabama victory over Duke as respectable. It's the rest of the noncon schedule -- New Mexico State, Southern Mississippi and Western Carolina -- that could be an issue. Those programs, including the FCS Catamounts (3-8 last season), combined for a 12-22 record in 2018. As good as Alabama has been, if it gives the committee any reason to doubt it's one of the four best teams again, the nonconference lineup won't help its case.

One big question: Can Alabama earn a semifinal spot again without winning the SEC West?

Considering how difficult the division is projected to be, there's certainly no guarantee Alabama will finish undefeated again, but that weekly rigor could also act as a counterpoint to a weak nonconference schedule -- just as it did in 2017, when Alabama didn't win the West but still finished in the top four. It would depend in part on whom the Tide lost to, how they lost and how the other Power 5 conference champions measure up.

3. Georgia

Toughest game on schedule: Nov. 16 at Auburn

The committee will like: The crossover opponents.

The road trip to Auburn is followed by a Nov. 23 home game against Texas A&M. Back-to-back November victories against SEC West opponents could significantly boost Georgia's résumé heading into the final week of the regular season -- if the Dawgs win. Last season's 36-16 loss to LSU was a dagger in the final picture. Georgia came close last season, but we still haven't seen a two-loss team finish in the top four.

The committee won't like: A September slip-up.

If Georgia is worthy of a playoff spot, it should start the season 3-0 with wins against Vanderbilt, Murray State and Arkansas State. Repeat: Murray State and Arkansas State, which is why beating Notre Dame on Sept. 21 has the potential to separate Georgia from other contenders. If Georgia loses to the Irish, though, its best nonconference win would be against rival Georgia Tech, and it would put enormous pressure on Georgia to win out.

One big question: How much will a win over Notre Dame be worth?

It depends, of course, on how the Irish fare. According to ESPN's FPI, it's the most difficult game on the Irish schedule, as they are No. 7 and projected to be No. 9 in offensive efficiency and No. 11 in defensive efficiency. Notre Dame helped Michigan almost all last season -- and the Wolverines didn't even win the game. Remember Miami's claim to fame in 2017? The Hurricanes hammered Notre Dame 41-8, and it carried them in the eyes of the committee -- until the Canes ended the season with two face-plants of their own. Win or lose, playing Notre Dame seems to help -- as long as the Irish help themselves.