Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt is parting ways with the school after reaching a financial settlement, sources told ESPN.

247 Sports first reported Leavitt's departure on Wednesday, although he attended a coaching staff meeting and was working in the football building as of Wednesday night, sources said. Leavitt had been under contract through the 2021 season and is owed about $5 million from the school.

Co-defensive coordinator Keith Heyward, who also coaches the Ducks' safeties, is a strong candidate to take over the lead coordinator role. Leavitt spent two seasons with the Ducks after coming over from Colorado, but he was not hired by Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Rumors of his likely departure surfaced in early January, as sources said the relationship between Cristobal and Leavitt had become strained.

Oregon's defense improved markedly in 2017, Leavitt's first season as coordinator, vaulting from 126th nationally in yards allowed to 46th. The unit held steady or slightly backslid in most categories last fall.

Leavitt, 62, spent 13 seasons as South Florida's coach and has held coordinator roles at three Power 5 schools: Oregon, Colorado and Kansas State, his alma mater. He was mentioned as a candidate for the head-coaching vacancies at both Kansas State and Texas Tech after the 2018 season.