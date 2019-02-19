Former Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson announced Monday night on Twitter his next stop will be at Maryland.

Jackson plans to transfer after finishing his degree this spring, which would make him eligible to play for the Terrapins in 2019.

Jackson's arrival gives Maryland another level of experience and passing ability as first-year coach Mike Locksley begins building his offense in College Park. Jackson is expected to be a frontrunner in the competition to win the starting quarterback job.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Jackson, son of a former college coach, threw for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns during his redshirt freshman year with the Hokies in 2017. He broke his fibula in September 2018 and announced his plans to leave Blacksburg after the season.

Jackson's top competition for the starting job will likely be redshirt junior Tyrrell Pigrome, who started the final two games of the 2018 season for the Terps. Pigrome replaced Kasim Hill, who suffered his second torn ACL last November. Hill is not expected to play in 2019 and has entered his name in the transfer portal as he weighs his options for the future.

Jackson is one of a large list of former Virginia Tech players who transferred following the 2018 season. Hokie teammate Sean Savoy, a wide receiver, also landed at Maryland.