College football trades we'd make if we could

The NBA trade deadline came and went with its usual theatrics. We waited with bated breath to see who would win the Antony Davis sweepstakes, only to watch some delicious pettiness ensue by the New Orleans Pelicans, who were not about to let LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers grab their superstar.

But there were plenty of other movers and shakers, including Eastern Conference contenders Toronto, Milwaukee and Philadelphia. It's going to be a wild finish on that side of the league, thanks to another eventual trade deadline.

Just imagine if college football had such a thing.

To be a fly on the wall while Nick Saban calls up Jim Harbaugh to talk moving some guys. Imagine Dabo Swinney's twang trying to match Dan Mullen's bravado on the line.

You'd surely replace silly tampering with even sillier pettiness.

It's all a fantasy, but for the third straight year, we're left daydreaming of what could be if we had trades in college football.

Here are nine trades we'd love to see before the 2019 college football season:

1. Washington junior QB Jacob Eason for Florida State junior DT Marvin Wilson and senior CB Levonta Taylor

Florida State is desperate to get things going on offense, and that means the Noles need an elite quarterback. Eason is expected to be Washington's starter this year -- after sitting out 2018 -- and he was the No. 1 QB prospect in the 2016 recruiting class and a 13-game starter in the SEC at Georgia before a knee injury ended his 2017 season early. Washington needs help all over its defense but especially up front. The athletic, versatile, 300-plus-pound Wilson was the No. 1 DT prospect in 2017 and registered 4.5 TFLs, including 3.5 sacks last season. Taylor is coming off an injury but is a shutdown corner and All-American type when he's healthy.

2. Missouri senior QB Kelly Bryant for Wisconsin sophomore CB Faion Hicks and junior S Eric Burrell

Another quarterback on the move! With Mizzou playing for nothing in 2019 because of NCAA sanctions, Bryant deserves to go somewhere that can get him back on the national scene. Wisconsin needs a talented, experienced QB in the worst way, and Mizzou needs all the help it can get in the SEC's worst secondary in 2018. Couple Bryant with All-American running back Jonathan Taylor, and Wisconsin shoots to the top of the Big Ten West. The Badgers have a ton of depth in their secondary, so parting with two of their best DBs is well worth getting Bryant. Hicks started 11 games in 2018 and grabbed an interception with four pass breakups.

3. Texas senior WR Devin Duvernay and freshman ATH Jordan Whittington for Arizona State junior RB Eno Benjamin

If Texas can get its running game going, the Longhorns become real College Football Playoff contenders. Giving up two talented WRs to land the Pac-12's best back is something Tom Herman has to do. Arizona State just lost its best player in receiver N'Keal Harry and is so thin at the position. Texas has around 12 guys who could play receiver this season. Duvernay has two years of eligibility left after catching 41 passes for 546 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. Whittington is a true freshman who is already enrolled and could play all over on offense. He was the No. 40 player in this year's ESPN 300 and accumulated 5,400 all-purpose yards and 60 total touchdowns in his past three prep seasons. All Benjamin did was lead the Pac-12 with 1,642 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs last season.

4. Alabama junior WR Henry Ruggs for Cal senior MLB Evan Weaver

It was clear all season that the Tide needed more help at middle linebacker. Alabama needs a leader with a host of talent there. Weaver is the perfect fit after ranking second in the Pac-12 with 158 tackles (88 solo) and spurning the NFL. He also had nine TFLs with 4.5 sacks. Alabama has a plethora of talent returning at receiver, and Ruggs instantly becomes the best player on the field for Cal. Ruggs has two years left and just caught 46 passes for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

5. Oregon sophomore LT Penei Sewell for Florida senior WR Van Jefferson and sophomore WR Jacob Copeland:

This would be a tough move for Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, who absolutely loves Sewell, but with so much good depth along the offensive line and a huge need for playmakers at receiver, he just has to do it. Getting Penn State grad transfer Juwan Johnson was big, but Jefferson is a superior route runner and has tremendous explosion off the line. Copeland was an ESPN 300 member in the 2018 class, and he has tremendous potential. Florida just lost its long-time starter at left tackle, and Sewell has SEC athleticism and an SEC build to be a franchise left tackle for the Gators.

6. Ohio State sophomore DE Tyreke Smith for Georgia sophomore OL Cade Mays

Georgia needs a pass-rusher, and Ohio State needs a monster offensive lineman. Both schools have plenty of depth where the other needs help. These guys have a ton of potential and would be immediate impacts for their new teams in 2019. Smith played sparingly last season, but people around the program think he's a budding star on the outside. Mays can play multiple positions up front, and the former ESPN 300 member started seven games in 2018 and played on 75 percent of Georgia's offensive plays in SEC play.

7. Oklahoma freshman WR Theo Wease Jr. for Iowa junior DE A.J. Epenesa

The Sooners have receivers for days, and even though Wease was part of one of the greatest freshman receiver classes in history, Oklahoma needs way more immediate help on defense. New defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has a very aggressive scheme, and he needs a top-flight pass-rusher. Epenesa led the Big Ten with 10.5 sacks and was fourth with 16.5 TFLs in 2018. Iowa's defense would take a major hit, but man does Iowa need a spark on offense. Wease was the nation's No. 3 receiver prospect and would get on the field on Day 1.

8. Clemson sophomore Lyn-J Dixon for Boise State junior LB Curtis Weaver

Believe it or not, the defending champs need some help in 2019. People will look at all those losses on the defensive line, but with stars waiting in the wings there, linebacker is a much bigger priority. In steps Weaver, who is being looked at as a potential top draft pick in 2020. Weaver is a hybrid LB/DE and has 20.5 sacks in two years. But he's rangy enough to be a true linebacker for the Tigers. Dixon was third on the team with 547 rushing yards in 2018 and has a lot of upside. He was an ESPN 300 member in 2018 and would replace outgoing star back Alexander Mattison, who led the Mountain West with 1,415 yards and 17 touchdowns last season

9. UCF redshirt sophomore QB Darriel Mack Jr. for Auburn junior DE Big Kat Bryant

Auburn has to replace two-year starter Jarrett Stidham, and the young Mack would fit perfectly in Gus Malzahn's offense. Mack doesn't have a ton of experience, but he did start UCF's final two games after McKenzie Milton suffered a serious knee injury. He totaled 956 total yards of offense with nine scores last season but will likely sit behind Notre Dame grad transfer Brandon Wimbush if McKenzie can't play. UCF lost three starting defensive linemen, and Bryant has major upside after being an SEC all-freshman in 2017.