          Report: Ex-Houston coach Major Applewhite to be analyst for Alabama

          1:12 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Former Houston football coach Major Applewhite will join Alabama's program as an analyst this season, AL.com reported on Tuesday.

          It will be Applewhite's second stint with the Crimson Tide; he spent one season as the school's offensive coordinator in 2007 before joining Texas.

          Applewhite was fired by Houston in December after going 15-11 in two-plus seasons leading the program. He was owed a $1.95 million buyout by the Cougars.

          Houston rose to as high as No. 17 in The Associated Press poll in 2018 following a 7-1 start, but the Cougars dropped four of their last five games, including a 70-14 loss to Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. That loss tied the record for the largest margin of defeat in an FBS bowl game.

          Applewhite went 0-3 in bowl games, also losing to San Diego State and Fresno State in his tenure at Houston.

