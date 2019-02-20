Former Houston football coach Major Applewhite will join Alabama's program as an analyst this season, AL.com reported on Tuesday.
It will be Applewhite's second stint with the Crimson Tide; he spent one season as the school's offensive coordinator in 2007 before joining Texas.
Applewhite was fired by Houston in December after going 15-11 in two-plus seasons leading the program. He was owed a $1.95 million buyout by the Cougars.
Houston rose to as high as No. 17 in The Associated Press poll in 2018 following a 7-1 start, but the Cougars dropped four of their last five games, including a 70-14 loss to Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. That loss tied the record for the largest margin of defeat in an FBS bowl game.
Applewhite went 0-3 in bowl games, also losing to San Diego State and Fresno State in his tenure at Houston.