          Spring previews for 20 top college football teams

          play
          Clemson looking like a lock to be best team in the country (1:52)

          Seth Walder examines why FPI has Clemson at the top, if Michigan can break through and other storylines ahead of the 2019 college football season. (1:52)

          11:16 AM ET
          • ESPN

          As college football teams return to the field for spring practice, here's a look at what the nation's top teams are expecting this spring. What will Alabama's new coaching staff look like? How will Michigan's offense evolve? Which true freshmen are ready to burst onto the scene? And what will Jalen Hurts look like under Lincoln Riley's tutelage? We break down those questions and more for the nation's top teams as we gear up for spring ball.

          Michigan

          Is this (finally) the Wolverines' year?
          It's been 14 seasons since Michigan's football team won a Big Ten title, and fans are searching for hope. Preview

          Texas

          With marquee QB, the Longhorns are back
          In Sam Ehlinger, Texas has a star quarterback for the first time in a decade, and he's surrounded by blue-chip talent. Preview

          LSU

          Can Tigers build on their success?
          There's optimism in Death Valley after a 10-win season, with experience back on offense and elite recruits on the way. Preview

          Miami

          Manny Diaz is reinventing the U
          Developing a quarterback and reshaping the offense are key priorities this spring for new coach Diaz and Miami. Preview

          USC

          Plenty of questions after losing season
          The Trojans' fan base is unhappy, the upcoming schedule is brutal, and there's uncertainty if JT Daniels is the answer at QB. Preview

          Alabama

          Tide looks to regroup after title loss
          The expectations -- winning a national title -- remain the same in Tuscaloosa, despite serious player and coaching turnover. What's next for Alabama this spring? Preview

          Ohio State

          A new era for the Buckeyes
          Ryan Day takes over for Urban Meyer, with Georgia QB transfer Justin Fields getting a chance to lead the offense. Preview

          Florida State

          Uncertain future for Seminoles
          Florida State's program is no longer at the top of the ACC. Can a strong secondary vault the Seminoles back toward dominance? Preview

          Oklahoma

          Hurts helps offense, but can defense keep up?
          The Sooners' offense -- with new quarterback Jalen Hurts -- should keep rolling. But can the defense improve enough to make Oklahoma title-worthy? Preview

          Oregon

          Can the Ducks make a CFP push?
          With star quarterback Justin Herbert and arguably the Pac-12's most talented roster, Oregon could be the conference's best hope. Preview

          Georgia

          Can the Dawgs get past Alabama?
          The Bulldogs will have a new look in 2019, but Kirby Smart's squad will still be loaded with talent as it seeks to get past Nick Saban & Co. Preview

          Michigan State

          Can the Spartans' offense bounce back?
          Mark Dantonio shuffled his coaching staff, hoping it will shake up the Spartans' attack this season. Preview

          Clemson

          Can you improve on 15-0?
          Trevor Lawrence and a dynamic offense return for Dabo Swinney, but the Tigers will need to replace a lot of talent on defense. Preview

          Who's next?

          Feb. 28: Notre Dame
          March 1: Tennessee
          March 4: Texas A&M
          March 5: Penn State
          March 6: Florida
          March 7: Nebraska
          March 8: Auburn

