Spring previews for 20 top college football teams

As college football teams return to the field for spring practice, here's a look at what the nation's top teams are expecting this spring. What will Alabama's new coaching staff look like? How will Michigan's offense evolve? Which true freshmen are ready to burst onto the scene? And what will Jalen Hurts look like under Lincoln Riley's tutelage? We break down those questions and more for the nation's top teams as we gear up for spring ball.

Michigan

Michigan is counting on Shea Patterson (2) to help the offense become more explosive this season. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Is this (finally) the Wolverines' year?

It's been 14 seasons since Michigan's football team won a Big Ten title, and fans are searching for hope. Preview

Texas

Sam Ehlinger is Texas' answer to a decadelong search for a star quarterback. Sean Gardner/Getty Images

With marquee QB, the Longhorns are back

In Sam Ehlinger, Texas has a star quarterback for the first time in a decade, and he's surrounded by blue-chip talent. Preview

LSU

Coach Ed Orgeron returns a talented squad, including starting quarterback Joe Burrow. Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Can Tigers build on their success?

There's optimism in Death Valley after a 10-win season, with experience back on offense and elite recruits on the way. Preview

Miami

After three seasons as Miami's defensive coordinator, Manny Diaz takes over as head coach at The U, where he's tasked with rebuilding the culture in Coral Gables. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Manny Diaz is reinventing the U

Developing a quarterback and reshaping the offense are key priorities this spring for new coach Diaz and Miami. Preview

USC

Could JT Daniels be challenged as USC's starting QB? AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Plenty of questions after losing season

The Trojans' fan base is unhappy, the upcoming schedule is brutal, and there's uncertainty if JT Daniels is the answer at QB. Preview

Alabama

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns for what should be a powerful Alabama offense again. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tide looks to regroup after title loss

The expectations -- winning a national title -- remain the same in Tuscaloosa, despite serious player and coaching turnover. What's next for Alabama this spring? Preview

Ohio State

Former Ohio State offensive coordinator Ryan Day takes over for Urban Meyer. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A new era for the Buckeyes

Ryan Day takes over for Urban Meyer, with Georgia QB transfer Justin Fields getting a chance to lead the offense. Preview

Florida State

James Blackman is the first quarterback in line to replace Deondre Francois, but Blackman will be tasked with learning his third offensive scheme in as many years. Melina Vastola/USA TODAY Sports

Uncertain future for Seminoles

Florida State's program is no longer at the top of the ACC. Can a strong secondary vault the Seminoles back toward dominance? Preview

Oklahoma

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has Alabama transfer QB Jalen Hurts running the show now. But questions remain on defense. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Hurts helps offense, but can defense keep up?

The Sooners' offense -- with new quarterback Jalen Hurts -- should keep rolling. But can the defense improve enough to make Oklahoma title-worthy? Preview

Oregon

Justin Herbert has the physical skills to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, but he'll have an inexperienced group of receivers in an offense that struggled at times last season. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Can the Ducks make a CFP push?

With star quarterback Justin Herbert and arguably the Pac-12's most talented roster, Oregon could be the conference's best hope. Preview

Georgia

One respected bettor made a $5,000 wager on Georgia to win the title at 7-1 odds. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Can the Dawgs get past Alabama?

The Bulldogs will have a new look in 2019, but Kirby Smart's squad will still be loaded with talent as it seeks to get past Nick Saban & Co. Preview

Michigan State

Mark Dantonio's team finished a disappointing 7-5 last season. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Can the Spartans' offense bounce back?

Mark Dantonio shuffled his coaching staff, hoping it will shake up the Spartans' attack this season. Preview

Clemson

David J. Phillip/AP Photo

Can you improve on 15-0?

Trevor Lawrence and a dynamic offense return for Dabo Swinney, but the Tigers will need to replace a lot of talent on defense. Preview

Notre Dame

With standout quarterback Ian Book returning, Notre Dame appears confident that it can make another run at a playoff berth. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Are the Irish among nation's elite?

A blowout loss in the semifinals wasn't a great look for Notre Dame. But it's one of the few teams with double-digit wins in three of the past four seasons. Preview

