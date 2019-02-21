The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is about to stray from tradition.

The SEC is expected to move the Auburn-Georgia series from its traditional spot in late November to early October beginning in 2020, Georgia president Jere Morehead confirmed to reporters on Wednesday, one day after 247 Sports reported the schools were close to moving the annual series.

It would be a major change for the rivalry. The schools have met in November every season dating back to 1937.

Morehead added that Tennessee and Auburn would swap places on Georgia's schedule. Georgia and Tennessee traditionally meet in late September or early October. It's unclear who will replace Georgia on Auburn's schedule in November, but the Tigers are already scheduled to play UMass on Nov. 14, 2020.

The SEC will announce the complete 2020 conference schedule later this year, and has yet to confirm the schedule changes.

Auburn originally pushed for moving the Georgia game due to the fact it plays Alabama two weeks after Georgia, and also must face both teams on the road in even-numbered years.

Morehead said that both Georgia AD Greg McGarity and coach Kriby Smart support the change.