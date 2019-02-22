Vanderbilt announced on Friday that it has extended the contract of head coach Derek Mason.

Details of the extension were not disclosed.

Mason has led the Commodores for five seasons and is just the second coach in program history to lead Vandy to multiple bowl appearances.

Last week, Mason shuffled his assistants, most notably by promoting Gerry Gdowski from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. Gdowski replaced Andy Ludwig, who left Vanderbilt to be Utah's offensive coordinator.

The Commodores went 6-7 last season and finished sixth in the SEC East.

Mason has compiled a 24-38 record with the Commodores, who have won at least five games each of the past three seasons. They've won three straight against in-state rival Tennessee for their longest winning streak in the rivalry since 1923-26.

