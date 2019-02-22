Alabama and West Virginia have agreed to play a home-and-home series in 2026-27.

The Crimson Tide will visit the Mountaineers in 2026, and West Virginia will return the trip the following season.

Alabama coach Nick Saban is a native of West Virginia.

The programs last met in 2014, when the Crimson Tide won, 33-23, in Atlanta.

Alabama has now scheduled three home-and-home series for the next decade. In addition to West Virginia, Alabama will play at Texas in 2022, and then will face the Longhorns at home in 2023. It also will travel to Notre Dame in 2028 and face the Fighting Irish at home in 2029.