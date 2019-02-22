Washington State head coach Mike Leach will launch a five-class seminar this spring titled "Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies" that will be open to 40 students on Washington State's Pullman campus.

Leach will teach the extracurricular seminar, which won't count for academic credit or appear on a student's transcript, with Spokane County treasurer and WSU alumnus Mike Baumgartner.

Interested students can submit applications starting Tuesday. As part of the application process, students must submit two essays of no longer than 200 words that answer the following questions: Can the British strategy in the Malaya insurgency be used today? Is the wishbone a potentially viable offense for the NFL? Why or why not?

The seminars will be offered March 27 and the four following Wednesdays, culminating in a lecture that will be live-streamed online April 23.

Leach and Baumgartner "will discuss insights on leadership strategy they have gained through their unique life and career experiences," according to a press release from the school.