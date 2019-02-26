        <
          Gamecocks top tackler T.J. Brunson to miss spring

          5:19 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina leading tackler T.J. Brunson will miss spring practice after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia and damaged knee cartilage.

          Coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday he expects the linebacker to be ready for summer camp and next season.

          Brunson had surgery shortly after South Carolina's 28-0 loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29.

          The 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior made 106 tackles last season, 33 more than second-place Sherrod Greene. Brunson was second on the team with four sacks.

          Muschamp had hoped that Brunson might be cleared in time for practices, which start Wednesday.

