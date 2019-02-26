        <
        >

          NU's Green retires due to family head injuries

          6:43 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Wide receiver Cameron Green is passing on a fifth season with the Northwestern Wildcats, announcing Monday on Twitter that "concussions and head injuries within my family" led him to decide to step away from football.

          Green was Northwestern's No. 2 pass-catcher last season with 57, for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

          Green's father is Mark Green, who was a running back for Notre Dame and the Chicago Bears from 1989-92.

          In his post, Green thanked coach Pat Fitzgerald and said it was "with joy and pain" that he was announcing his retirement.

          Fitzgerald tweeted in response, "Heck of a player and an even better young man. Can't wait to see what's next!"

          Several other Northwestern players have retired due to injury over the past few years, including Jeremy Larkin, Matt Harris and Tommy Vitale.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices