NU's Green retires due to family head injuries

Wide receiver Cameron Green is passing on a fifth season with the Northwestern Wildcats, announcing Monday on Twitter that "concussions and head injuries within my family" led him to decide to step away from football.

Green was Northwestern's No. 2 pass-catcher last season with 57, for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

Green's father is Mark Green, who was a running back for Notre Dame and the Chicago Bears from 1989-92.

In his post, Green thanked coach Pat Fitzgerald and said it was "with joy and pain" that he was announcing his retirement.

Fitzgerald tweeted in response, "Heck of a player and an even better young man. Can't wait to see what's next!"

Several other Northwestern players have retired due to injury over the past few years, including Jeremy Larkin, Matt Harris and Tommy Vitale.