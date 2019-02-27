Oregon hires Boise State's Avalos as DC

Oregon is hiring Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos for the same role.

Avalos, who spent the past four years overseeing the Boise State defense, replaces Jim Leavitt, who mutually parted ways with the school earlier this month. A former all-conference linebacker at Boise State, Avalos has coached for his alma mater the past eight seasons, working with both the linebackers and defensive line. Boise State's defense ranked No. 22 nationally in 2017, and last season led the FBS with 17 fumble recoveries.

Avalos announced his departure on Twitter, thanking Boise State fans for their support.

Boise State has been an unbelievable place for me and my Family. Thank you to the Leaders, staff and players. Bronco Nation you are special!

Forever grateful and blessed to be a part of this Brotherhood. ✊🏽 — Andy Avalos (@CoachAvalos_BSU) February 27, 2019

Avalos will share a coordinator role with Keith Heyward, who remains the Ducks' co-coordinator and will be involved in devising game plans. Leavitt, who had been under contract at Oregon through the 2021 season, reached a financial settlement with the school that will pay him up to $2.5 million.