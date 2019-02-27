Idaho freshman wide receiver Collin Sather has died after a brief battle with cancer, the school announced. He was 19.

According to the school, Sather was diagnosed with advanced renal cancer in January after experiencing stomach pain. He underwent dialysis and chemotherapy, but the cancer spread.

Collin Sather, 19, passed away early Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer. Please join us in honoring Collin and supporting his family, teammates and loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Collin.https://t.co/NJJm58AzFP pic.twitter.com/icOQaepoaK — Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) February 26, 2019

"Collin was a tremendous young man and a great teammate," head coach Paul Petrino said in a statement. "It is a testament to him to see how many of our players cared so deeply about him and how many lives he touched in the Vandal Family in such a short time. We challenge our players to be tough and always choose character. Nobody did a better job of that than Collin. My time with him made me a better person and I know his teammates feel the same way."

Sather was a redshirt freshman who did not appear in any games this season.