Swinney wants Tigers to turn page as camp starts

Dabo Swinney shows his excitement for his first day of spring practice for Clemson by going down a slide inside the building. (0:15)

CLEMSON, S.C. -- On Tuesday, Clemson players visited the South Carolina State House, where a new sign to be featured on roads throughout the state was unveiled noting the program's third national championship. A day later, Dabo Swinney was eager to turn the page.

Clemson opened spring practice on Wednesday, with Swinney saying it's critical the team gets an early start on putting last year's title in the rearview mirror.

"If you had everybody back, maybe [there's carryover], but we have so many new faces, and you turn the page quick," Swinney said. "We've got a lot to accomplish. For me, it's chemistry, it's leadership, it's team, it's the little things."

If much of Swinney's opening remarks fell under the label of coachspeak -- Trevor Lawrence has to earn the starting QB job again, the freshmen all have so much to learn -- there were some hard truths mixed in.

Clemson must replace a host of impact seniors, including the entirety of last year's defensive line, and the departures might not be over.

Backup tailback Tavien Feaster said he is "all-in" for spring practice but also is taking his situation "day to day." Feaster, a former ESPN300 recruit, has slipped on the Clemson depth chart and has considered a transfer.

Swinney pointed to the talented group of defensive linemen on the roster as a position to watch. He loves the depth, he said, but all jobs are up for grabs.

What might be tougher to replace than the on-field impact of Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell is the off-field leadership and personality. Asked about new leaders emerging, Swinney rattled off a few names, many of whom have never played a significant role on the field.

Then there's the issue of complacency. No player on the roster has ended a season outside the College Football Playoff, and many now have two championship rings.

"There's nothing that carries over," Swinney said. "You don't start on second base. We're right back in the batter's box."

That's the mantra Swinney has been reciting for years, even if the wins tend to undercut its credibility, and he already is working to convince his new team it has a lot left to prove.

"We've got a lot to do," Swinney said, "but we've got a lot to work with. And that's exciting."