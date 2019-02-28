LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt has throat cancer and won't work full time during spring practice.

Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost said Wednesday night on his statewide radio show that Dewitt's prognosis is good and that he's "fighting a good fight right now."

Dewitt is entering his fourth season on Frost's staff after serving as associate head coach, linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Central Florida in 2016-17.

Nebraska begins spring practice Monday.