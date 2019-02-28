        <
        >

          Huskers' Dewitt has cancer, will miss part of spring practice

          9:00 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt has throat cancer and won't work full time during spring practice.

          Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost said Wednesday night on his statewide radio show that Dewitt's prognosis is good and that he's "fighting a good fight right now."

          Dewitt is entering his fourth season on Frost's staff after serving as associate head coach, linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Central Florida in 2016-17.

          Nebraska begins spring practice Monday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices