Ex-Bama QB commit Beck picks UGA over Florida

Georgia secured a commitment from ESPN Junior 300 quarterback Carson Beck on Sunday, when Beck chose the Dawgs over Florida.

Ranked No. 83 overall in the 2020 class, he is the No. 4-ranked pocket-passer and the No. 12-ranked recruit from the state of Florida.

Beating out the Gators for a top recruit in the Sunshine State is a big enough win for Georgia. But even more, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback from Providence School of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida, had been committed to Alabama at one point in his recruitment until he decommitted from the Crimson Tide on February 4.

His commitment to Georgia continues a recruiting battle between the Dawgs and Tide that has been intensified since Kirby Smart took over as head coach at Georgia. In fact, Beck is following a similar path that current Georgia starting quarterback Jake Fromm followed in high school.

Fromm had been committed to Alabama, then switched to Georgia after Smart was hired and has been a starter since his freshman season in 2018.

Beck won't get to campus until the 2020 season, but he is adding to an already excellent class in this recruiting cycle. Georgia now has four ESPN Jr. 300 commitments, with Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones leading the way at No. 10 overall.