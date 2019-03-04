        <
        >

          Trump fetes North Dakota State with fast food

          2:06 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is again feting college football champions with burgers and fries.

          Trump celebrated the FCS-champion North Dakota State University football team at the White House on Monday with a lunch that included Big Macs, french fries and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

          Trump served a similar spread that included hundreds of hamburgers to the FBS-champion Clemson Tigers in January, citing the government shutdown that was underway.

          Trump said he could have offered the players chef-prepared food, but, "I know you people.''

          The Bison, who have the most titles in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision, ended the season on Jan. 5 with a 38-24 win over Eastern Washington University.

          Quarterback Easton Stick threw five touchdown passes, including two to Darrius Shepherd, who was named Most Outstanding Player.

          It was the Bison's seventh national title in eight years.

          "When you play with passion and love ... and relentlessly reach for excellence, nothing is impossible,'' Trump said.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices