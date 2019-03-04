Trump fetes North Dakota State with fast food

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is again feting college football champions with burgers and fries.

Trump celebrated the FCS-champion North Dakota State University football team at the White House on Monday with a lunch that included Big Macs, french fries and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

President Trump hosts an event at the White House to honor the FCS national champions, the North Dakota State Bison, where he is again serving a selection of fast food items https://t.co/AfEIFrfeM5 pic.twitter.com/2tZmkC6QdJ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 4, 2019

Trump served a similar spread that included hundreds of hamburgers to the FBS-champion Clemson Tigers in January, citing the government shutdown that was underway.

Trump said he could have offered the players chef-prepared food, but, "I know you people.''

The Bison, who have the most titles in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision, ended the season on Jan. 5 with a 38-24 win over Eastern Washington University.

Quarterback Easton Stick threw five touchdown passes, including two to Darrius Shepherd, who was named Most Outstanding Player.

It was the Bison's seventh national title in eight years.

"When you play with passion and love ... and relentlessly reach for excellence, nothing is impossible,'' Trump said.