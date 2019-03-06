Miller reverses course, will return to Oklahoma

After initially announcing he would be transferring to Illinois, receiver A.D. Miller will be rejoining the Sooners, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley confirmed Wednesday.

Miller would've been a graduate transfer for the Fighting Illini, but instead will spend his final season with the Sooners. Riley said Miller never enrolled at Illinois.

Miller, who originally committed to Illinois out of high school before signing with Oklahoma, has caught 21 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Sooners.

He isn't the only transfer wideout to spurn the Illini this offseason. After first committing there, Jeff Thomas also decided against transferring to Illinois, and revealed he was heading back to Miami.