Maryland institutes changes after McNair death

Maryland has implemented a number of recommendations made in the aftermath of offensive lineman Jordan McNair's death following a May 2018 workout.

Athletic director Damon Evans told an advisory council Wednesday that the athletic department has put 18 of the 20 recommendations made by Walters Inc. into place.

McNair died June 13 at the age of 19 after showing signs of extreme exhaustion while running a set of 110-yard sprints during a May 29 workout.

Among the changes are having cold water immersion available at all practices -- McNair's body temperature was measured at 106 degrees at the hospital -- and having emergency plans posted at sites and taught to staff.

The two recommendations yet to be implemented are the creation of a review board for athlete health and a supervision model for athletic trainers. Evans said the review board is expected to be in place by May.

The advisory council is expected to deliver a report on the changes to university president Wallace D. Loh and the board of regents.