North Carolina TE Fritts again suffers torn ACL

North Carolina tight end Brandon Fritts tore the ACL in his right knee Thursday, one year after he tore the left ACL during spring practice.

UNC announced the injury Friday and said Fritts, who missed all of last season, would be evaluated for the fall.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed with this injury, but I'm going to attack the rehab process and see what might be possible during the fall," Fritts said in a statement. "I made a commitment to be at North Carolina because I wanted to play with my teammates and this coaching staff, and I'm going to work to try and make that a possibility. I've been through this process so I know what to expect. In the meantime, I'm going to support my teammates and this program in any way I can and I know they'll support me as we move forward."

As a junior in 2017, Fritts caught 25 passes for 166 yards and 4 touchdowns. The upcoming season will be his sixth year of eligibility.

"I feel terrible for Brandon, but he's a tough young man and he'll work really hard during the rehab process," UNC coach Mack Brown said. "He's been through this before, so that may help him as he navigates the next few months. The staff and I were really excited about having Brandon as a part of this team when he decided he wanted to continue to play.

"He's part of our family, and with all of our family members, we'll do everything we can to support him, pick him up, and make sure he knows that he brings a ton of value to what we're doing, both on and off the field."