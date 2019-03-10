Wisconsin QB Hornibrook transferring to FSU

Wisconsin holds on to beat Iowa as Alex Hornibrook connects with A.J. Taylor for a 17-yard touchdown to secure the win. (0:30)

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook announced that he is transferring to Florida State.

Hornibrook, who started the past three seasons for the Badgers, has one year of eligibility remaining. Last month, Hornibrook said he would transfer from Wisconsin after he graduates from business school in May.

Hornibrook announced his decision to join the Seminoles in an Instagram post on Sunday:

Florida State is in desperate need of depth at quarterback, after Deondre Francois was kicked off the team in early February. The Seminoles opened spring practice this past week with two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster -- but only James Blackman is eligible to play for the 2019 season. Jordan Travis transferred in from Louisville but is waiting to hear whether he will get a waiver for immediate eligibility.

After failing to sign a quarterback in the 2019 class, coach Willie Taggart promised he had a plan. Signing a grad transfer who can play immediately seemed the most likely route.

Hornibrook was 26-6 as the Badgers' starter. In nine games in 2018, Hornibrook completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,532 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.