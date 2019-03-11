        <
        >

          Huskers' Washington surrenders to authorities

          2:13 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska running back Maurice Washington surrendered to California authorities on Monday to face felony and misdemeanor charges related to possession and distribution of a video of his former girlfriend allegedly being sexually assaulted by two other people in 2016.

          Deputy Michael Low of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in San Jose said Washington surrendered about 7 a.m. and left on bail a short time later. Low said the original bail amount was $35,000.

          Washington is accused of obtaining a video of the alleged assault, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018.

          Electronic court records didn't list a date for Washington's initial court appearance. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said last week that Washington would participate in spring practice in a limited role.

