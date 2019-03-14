Clemson lands another coveted OL recruit for '20

Clemson landed its second ESPN Junior 300 offensive lineman in three days when Bryn Tucker announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday.

Tucker is the No. 29 ranked prospect overall and his commitment gives Clemson four ESPN Jr. 300 offensive line commits in the 2020 class. Tucker is the second highest ranked of the bunch, just behind Raleigh, North Carolina lineman Mitchell Mayes, ranked No. 18 overall.

All Glory to God! I am shutting my recruitment down and announcing my commitment TO CLEMSON UNIVERSITY! 🐯🧡💜 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/tA21xn6Bs3 — Bryn Tucker (@TuckerBryn) March 14, 2019

Those two are joined by guard Paul Tchio and tackle Walker Parks, as well as three-star John Williams.

Tucker, a 6-foot-5, 292-pound tackle out of Knoxville, Tennessee, is the No. 2 ranked recruit in the state and the No. 6 tackle in the class. He is part of a much needed offensive line group for Clemson after only landing one ESPN Jr. 300 offensive lineman in each of the 2018 and 2019 classes.

His commitment also gives Clemson eight total ESPN Jr. 300 commits in the class, which is third most behind LSU, who has nine and Alabama with 11.