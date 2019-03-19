LSU board set to weigh Orgeron raise, extension

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU coach Ed Orgeron is in line for a two-year extension to 2023 and a $500,000 pay raise to $4 million annually, plus incentives, under a proposal drafted by the university's athletic administration.

The proposal was published Monday when the board's agenda was released and is subject to approval by the LSU board of supervisors at its meeting on Wednesday.

The new contract also increases various performance-based incentives from a maximum of nearly $1.6 million per season to nearly $2 million.

LSU went 10-3 with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida this past season, which was Orgeron's second full season in charge since he took over after Les Miles' firing four games into the 2016 season.

The 2018 campaign was LSU's best in five years and improved Orgeron's overall record to 25-9 as LSU coach on either an interim or permanent basis.