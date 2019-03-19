Sun Belt's Gill becomes FBS' first black commish

Keith Gill is the new commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference, the league announced Tuesday.

Gill becomes the first African-American commissioner of a Football Bowl Subdivision conference.

Gill, who had been executive associate commissioner of Atlantic 10 basketball since May 2017, had previously served as athletic director at American University and Richmond for five years each.

"I am honored and excited to have been selected as the commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference and I am grateful to President Becker and all of the Sun Belt presidents and chancellors for allowing me this opportunity," Gill said in a statement. "I look forward to serving and working with them, their outstanding institutions, the administrators and coaches of the conference and the student-athletes that continue to push the Sun Belt to the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics."

Said Georgia State and Sun Belt president Dr. Mark P. Becker in a statement: "Keith is a proven leader with deep experience across the many dimensions of intercollegiate athletics. Combining that with his passion, integrity and enthusiasm, Keith will be an outstanding leader as the Sun Belt continues on its rising trajectory."

Gill played football at Duke, graduating in 1994, and earned a master's degree from Oklahoma in 2006.

Outgoing Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson announced his retirement in August after serving since 2012.