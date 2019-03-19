Report: Sun Belt to make Gill first black commish

Keith Gill will become the first African-American commissioner of a Football Bowl Subdivision conference when he is named to head the Sun Belt Conference, according to USA Today Sports.

The Sun Belt has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday but did not divulge the nature of the announcement.

Gill had been executive associate commissioner of Atlantic 10 basketball since May 2017. He previously served as athletic director at American University and Richmond for five years each.

Gill was a running back for Duke, graduating in 1994, and earned a master's degree from Oklahoma in 2006.

Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson announced his retirement in August after serving since 2012.