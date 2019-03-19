Canes' Martell eligible after NCAA grants waiver

Miami quarterback Tate Martell is eligible to play immediately after the NCAA approved his waiver request, the school announced Tuesday.

we aren't ready yet.. but we will be!



oh btw... I'M ELIGIBLE TO PLAY! pic.twitter.com/jSr9wmwiqi — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) March 19, 2019

Martell, who transferred to Miami from Ohio State in January, participated as Miami opened spring practice earlier Tuesday. The news is huge for Miami and Martell, who now joins the mix to compete for the Hurricanes' starting job.

"We are pleased with this ruling and appreciate the NCAA recognizing that this waiver met the criteria under the membership established guidelines," Miami athletics director Blake James said in a statement. "We would like to thank the NCAA, as well as Ohio State University, for their assistance and support throughout the waiver process. We look forward to seeing Tate compete for the Hurricanes this season."

Martell, who has three years of eligibility remaining, left Ohio State after Justin Fields transferred to the Buckeyes from Georgia. The NCAA also granted Fields' request for immediate eligibility.

At Miami, Martell joins N'Kosi Perry and Jarren Williams in the competition to start. Malik Rosier started the majority of the past two seasons, but now that he is gone, the spring competition is wide open.