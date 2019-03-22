William & Mary RB Evans killed in shooting

William & Mary junior running back Nate Evans died from a shooting Thursday night in Norfolk, Virginia, according to city police.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots and found Evans wounded and laying on a city sidewalk, according to media reports. The 19-year-old Mechanicsville native died at the scene.

Police did not release information on a suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

"Our university and athletics department are part of a tight knit community, and Nate's loss will be felt deeply," William & Mary athletic director Samantha Huge said in a statement. "Most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with Nate's family and friends during this difficult time."

Evans led William & Mary in rushing as a true freshman in 2017. He played in 19 games, with 14 starts, the last two seasons.