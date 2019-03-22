        <
        >

          William & Mary RB Evans killed in shooting

          3:37 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          William & Mary junior running back Nate Evans died from a shooting Thursday night in Norfolk, Virginia, according to city police.

          Officers responded to a call about gunshots and found Evans wounded and laying on a city sidewalk, according to media reports. The 19-year-old Mechanicsville native died at the scene.

          Police did not release information on a suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

          "Our university and athletics department are part of a tight knit community, and Nate's loss will be felt deeply," William & Mary athletic director Samantha Huge said in a statement. "Most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with Nate's family and friends during this difficult time."

          Evans led William & Mary in rushing as a true freshman in 2017. He played in 19 games, with 14 starts, the last two seasons.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices