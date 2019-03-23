Jadeveon Clowney's cousin commits to LSU

College quarterbacks received some bad news on Saturday when 2020 recruit Demon Clowney announced his commitment to LSU. Another Clowney is coming to terrorize them in future seasons.

The St. Frances Academy prospect out of Baltimore, Maryland, is the cousin of Houston Texans defensive end and former No. 1 recruit, Jadeveon Clowney.

The younger Clowney is the No. 130 ranked recruit in the class and had offers from Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M, among others. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Demon is slightly smaller than his cousin, who was 6-6, 240 by the time he finished his high school career.

But playing the same position, defensive end, Demon has enough size and time to continue growing to catch up to Jadeveon.

The commitment gives LSU nine ESPN Junior 300 commitments in the 2020 class, only three fewer than in the entire 2019 class. California cornerback Elias Ricks is the headliner in 2020, ranked No. 19 overall, and is a big part of a defensive focus in this class.

Clowney is the third ESPN Junior 300 defensive lineman in the class, joining defensive end Alec Bryant and tackle Jordan Berry to give LSU an excellent start to this recruiting cycle.