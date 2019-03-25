Two Georgia players arrested after bar fight

ATHENS, Georgia -- Two Georgia Bulldogs football players are facing misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges after they were arrested following an incident at a downtown Athens bar early Sunday morning.

Athens-Clarke County Police public information officer Geoffrey Gilland told ESPN that officers arrested senior receiver Tyler Simmons and freshman cornerback Tyrique Stevenson after they were identified as subjects allegedly fighting with bar employees at the Cloud Bar.

Stevenson, an early enrollee from Miami, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. ET and released on $1,000 bail.

Simmons, from Powder Springs, Georgia, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and cited.

Bulldogs wide receiver Tyler Simmons caught nine passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns in 2018. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire

"Both were charged with disorderly conduct," Gilland said. "Both were transported to the jail. When they arrived at the jail, Simmons complained about an injury. The jail will not process someone if they are injured. Our officer transported Simmons to a local hospital. After he was treated, he received a citation for disorderly conduct."

In a statement, Athens-Clarke County Police said an off-duty officer working at the bar was alerted that a fight was taking place inside the bar. The officer called for assistance and multiple ACCPD officers responded to a "chaotic scene with numerous patrons spilling out onto the sidewalk and street."

"After restoring order, ACCPD interviewed witnesses who identified Simmons and Stevenson as the subjects allegedly fighting with bar staff," the statement said. "The Cloud Bar did not press charges against Simmons and Stevenson."

Simmons started six games and had nine catches for 138 yards with two touchdowns in 2018. He was expected to play a bigger role on offense this coming season, following the departures of receivers Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley.

Stevenson was ranked the No. 9 cornerback nationally and No. 89 player overall in the 2019 ESPN 300.

Two other Georgia players were arrested within the past month. Reserve safety Latavious Brini was arrested for misdemeanor simple battery on Feb. 28, and reserve linebacker Jaden Hunter was arrested on March 20 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited area.